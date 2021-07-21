GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications for the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship are available Aug. 1, 2021.
This year the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will provide 143 scholarships statewide, including one in Decatur County. The Lilly Scholarship may be used toward full, four-year tuition costs at any accredited Indiana college or university. A $900 stipend per year for books and equipment is included.
To be eligible for the scholarship in Decatur County, students must reside in the county, have a current unweighted grade point average of 3.4 or higher, and be on track to graduate with a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2022.
Eligible students who are interested in applying must complete an online application at dccfound.org by noon on Aug. 17. Students will then complete a controlled essay at their local high school on Aug. 18.
If a student attends a high school outside of Decatur County, they must contact DCCF to make arrangements to attend one of the local schools prior to this date. Based on application and essay scores, five finalists will be selected. The five finalists will then make a presentation in front of and be interviewed by the DCCF Board of Directors.
Finalist names are submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, and recipients are announced in December. The four students not receiving the Lilly will be named Decatur County Community Foundation scholars and will receive $5,000 towards tuition at the Indiana school of their choice.
“The Decatur County Community Foundation is honored to be the administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship,” DCCF Scholarship Manager Jenny Schebler said. “DCCF has been working with this program since 1998, when the first award was presented to Sarah Boing Dixon.”
Since its inception, nearly 5,000 students statewide have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships, totaling more than $424 million.
Current board members, scholarship committee members, employees and their families are not able to apply for the Lilly Endowment Scholarship while they are serving. For more information on the Lilly Scholarship or the Decatur County Community Foundation, visit dccfound.org.
Information provided.
