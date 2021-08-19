STATEHOUSE – Whether studying economics, telecommunications or history, State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said local college students and recent graduates can gain valuable hands-on work experience by interning with Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
"Regardless of background or major, this internship program helps young Hoosiers launch their careers," Ziemke said. "Interns develop workplace skills like communication and time management, and build a network with community and business leaders, which are essential for professional growth."
Ziemke said internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors.
Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.
Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes mid-March.
The paid, spring-semester positions are full-time, Monday through Friday.
Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university.
Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Ziemke said to visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline.
Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
