STATEHOUSE – Whether studying economics, telecommunications or history, State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said local college students and recent graduates can gain valuable hands-on work experience by interning with Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
"Students of all majors should consider applying for the House Republican internship," Saunders said. "As interns, students can gain experience that will help them stand out to potential employers."
According to Saunders, internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.
Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes mid-March. The paid, spring-semester positions are full time, Monday through Friday. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Saunders said to visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline.
-Information provided.
