GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Health Department has announced that appointments are now open for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday, April 10, at the former Big O Tire store, 410 E. Greenview Drive, Greensburg.
Anyone 18 and older can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment.
The clinic will operate from noon. to 6 p.m. and will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are now available and are filling quickly, according to a Health Department news release.
The clinic will be able to administer up to 500 vaccinations.
In addition, another drive-thru clinic will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. April 17 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1645 W. Park Road, Greensburg.
This clinic will offer the first dose of the Moderna shot, with a second clinic on May 22 at the same time for the second dose.
Appointments for both the required vaccines can be scheduled online at ourshot.in.gov (use Chrome or Firefox as your browser). To find the sites, enter the registration page search by the 47240 ZIP code.
If you do not have a computer or smartphone, call 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals age 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine is available at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
The vaccine is available at no cost to patients, but insurance may be charged an administration fee.
