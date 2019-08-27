Appraisals arrive before board for airport expansion

GREENSBURG – More information on the appraisal process for the local airport expansion project was provided during Monday’s Greensburg Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting.
As previously reported by the Daily News, an estimated 147.17 acres of land will be affected by the runway replacement and realignment. An additional 33.06 acres of land will have only overhead airspace affected; meaning nothing tall could be constructed to block the runway. A total of seven property owners are involved, with varying amounts of land from each.
The planned runway is expected be 5,405 foot long by 100 foot wide. It would be placed west and south of the current runway, and would transform the local airport to a business class facility.
According to the board’s attorney Donald Tribbett, while they do not have all of the appraisals for the four property owners they’re working with, they do have appraisals for a few pieces of property. One of the landowners has two pieces of property involved.
Tribbett said they are currently seeking to acquire 52.842 acres from the Goddard property, which is currently appraised at $667,875.
One of the two Sterchi properties involved in the appraisal process is intended to be a fee simple acquisition. For this, they are seeking to acquire 15.362 acres of land. According to Tribbett, the land is appraised at $226,000.
As for the other Sterchi property, the property owner would be able to retain ownership of the property and would be able to use it in any manner that does not interfere with the airport’s use. They are looking to acquire 0.96 acres of land for this portion, appraised at $3,300.
“The next step in the process, if the board is so inclined, is to authorize me to obtain a title work on these properties and then to make uniform offers,” Tribbett said. “[The] offer is in a form which is largely dictated by state statute, but to go ahead and make those offers. If the offers are not acceptable then your only option at that point is to file an action, initiate an action in eminent domain.”
From the Board of Aviation Commissioners, Jon Dooley made the motion that included moving the Greensburg Board of Aviation Commissioners accept the appraisal reports for the Goddard and Sterchi properties, and authorizing and directing its attorney, Tribbett, to obtain title searches and extend the uniform offers to the appropriate property owners, and to initiate an action of eminent domain to appropriate the properties in the event the offers are rejected.
The motion was unanimously approved by the board.
Background information
The city passed the second reading of the airport expansion ordinance in March. The ordinance passed on a 4-1 vote by the city council.
The ordinance states the estimated total cost of funding the project is in an amount not to exceed $3.5 million. This includes paying capitalized interest, if necessary, refunding the outstanding note, and issuance expenses.
The project’s financing would be similar to a line of credit; the airport authority will draw down funds as needed to take care of costs as they are incurred instead of borrowing a lump sum of money up front. The funds borrowed will be around $3.5 million, as stated in the ordinance.
The outstanding note is in reference to a 2007 ordinance where $1.6 million was borrowed to purchase the airport. The city currently owes $270,122.75.
The airport expansion is an estimated $10 million project, which the Greensburg Aviation Board has said will be funded through an FAA grant.
The grant is what’s known as a reimbursement grant, which means the city will put up the initial funding for the project and 95 percent of the cost will be returned.
While the estimated cost of the airport expansion is around $10 million, the local share of that outside of grant funds is five percent, or roughly $500,000. Those monies will come from the city’s EDIT funds.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
