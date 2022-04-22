GREENSBURG - Greensburg Optimist Club is proud to announce Scotlynn Reinhold of Greensburg High School has been selected as April's Optimist Youth of the Month.
Scotlynn Reinhold
Parents: Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Kelly Reinhold
Senior
Rank 18/184
GPA 3.9029
Activities
- National Honor Society 2 years
- Academic Honors Diploma; Technical Honors Diploma
- Student Council 2 years
- Youth in Government 1 Year
- Mayor’s Club 2 years
- Hoosier Girls’ State 1 Year
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes 3 years
- FCA: Class Representative & Vice President 12th
- FOP: Santa’s Heroes 1 Year
- SADD Club 3 Years; President 12th
- SADD Club Member Relations 1 Year
- SADD Club Santa’s Sugar Shack 2 Years
- Student Assistant 3 years
- Soccer 3 Years; Academic All State in Girls Soccer 2 Years
- Yearbook Volunteer 1 Year
- Bowl for Kid’s Sake 1 Year
- Madison Mission Week 1 Year
- Jr. Optimist Club 3 Years: Treasurer 12th
- Jr. Optimist Food Drive
- Jr. Optimist Veteran’s Parade 2 Years
Scotlynn is truly a fine young lady of outstanding character who represents this award well. She works hard on every project and every committee she represents. She works hard in the classroom. Her attitude is exemplary. She is a kind, gracious and humble person who represents her family and community well.
We are proud to have Scotlynn represent GCHS as our April Optimist Youth of the Month.
Major: Political Science, (Minor History)
College Choice: Indiana Wesleyan
Organization to donate to…FOP Santa’s Heroes
-Information provided.
