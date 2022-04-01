Spring is here, the flowers are blooming, and our town has a lot going on this month!
The Henry Henley Library in Carthage is offering a wide variety of activities for all ages!
The Beginners Writing Club will meet on the second Tuesday of each week from 5 to 6 p.m. Whether your interests are like Barb Proctor who is working on her future masterpiece “Tag Your It! “ or Pat Armstong who is preserving personal and community history with her writings, you are sure to have a productive evening! All you need to bring is imagination and your favorite writing tool.
The Book Club also meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
The Quilting Club will meet on the third Tuesday of each week from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This club is open to any skill level of quilters. Gain knowledge or share what you know with others. At the very least you will create something beautiful out of something that once was considered scraps!
The Genealogy Club will meet the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5 to 6. If you have ever wondered if you descended from a noble bloodline, were related to a Hollywood star, or had family living right around the corner that you haven’t met yet this is the club for you. Many library resources are available to make your search easier. Attend this fun activity and unlock the mystery of your history!
Storytime (any age is welcome, but this is targeted for 1st thru 6th graders) meets every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Don’t worry, the library has not forgotten their littlest patrons. A new Storytime has just been added for toddlers to kindergarteners on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. What could make this activity even more fun? A craft activity and a snack are provided for participants free of charge!
Mark your calendars for these other exciting events:
- April 7 - Kids of Carthage monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the community center. The group is presently looking for volunteers for their main event in July. If you are interested in helping make the July event a success, please come to the meeting or contact Mike Shepard at 765-571-2295.
- April 8 - The Marick Event Center will sponsor another Friday Night Jam and Karaoke from 6 to 8 p.m. Musicians, singers, and audience members are wanted and needed! The bigger the crowd the better! Food, snacks, and drinks will be available. Free Will offering.
- April 10 - The Carthage Community Church will host a free Community Dinner at 6 p.m. Shepherd’s Pie will be the featured dish!
- April 30 - The Kids of Carthage will be hosting a Chili Dinner Fundraiser from 5 p.m. until the chili runs out for a free will offering. Come support the efforts this group is making for the children in our community!
Last, but not least…..If you know a graduating senior who lives in Ripley Township and is college bound, please share the following information with them.
The Future of Carthage (FOC) will present two Hidden Gem Scholarships valued at $1,000 each in the spring of 2022. Applications can be obtained from school counselors or from the Henry Henley Library. Awarded in $500 increments at the start of each semester. A first semester transcript must be submitted before the second check is sent. The recipients must commit to continuing education after graduation with the intent of pursuing a degree.
The completed application packet should be sealed in a manila envelope and postmarked no later than April 30, 2022. Please send the packet to:
Mary Shannon
7096 W 900 N
Carthage, IN 46115
Each application packet shall include ALL of the following:
- The completed application form (attached).
- An official transcript through the fall semester of the senior year.
- Sealed rating sheets (attached) from three adults: one from a work supervisor, one from a teacher/coach/counselor, and one from a community member. The applicant is responsible for providing the attached rating sheet to his/her three chosen adults. Each adult shall complete the rating sheet, put it in a No. 10 envelope, seal the envelope and write his/her signature across the seal of the envelope. The student applicant is to obtain the sealed envelope from each adult and include it in his/her application packet.
Each applicant must participate in a short interview scheduled with the scholarship committee on May 7 at the Marick Event Center before a decision is made concerning the scholarship winner.
