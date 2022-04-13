RUSHVILLE — The April 8 Rushville Consolidated High School Lions Share winners have been announced.
Evan Moore was nominated by Mr. Doyle. Mr. Doyle says that Evan is the hardest worker in the men’s choir. He always gives Mr. Doyle and his fellow students maximum effort. Mr. Doyle says that Evan makes the choir better every day.
Sabrina Coons was nominated by Ms. Lester. Ms. Lester says that Sabrina has been an incredible student all year. Recently, she went out of her way to pick up a mess even though it wasn’t hers. Sabrina is patient, kind, hard working, and her extra effort each day makes RCHS a better place.
Megan Alexander was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore. Megan heard that Mrs. Fenimore’s father was having surgery last Tuesday. Megan took the time to send a very thoughtful email to Mrs. Fenimore. Megan’s sympathies were a bright spot for Mrs. Fenimore on a rough day and Mrs. Fenimore says that Megan is very thoughtful and compassionate.
Jillian Orr was nominated by Mrs. Tague. Mrs. Tague says that Jillian is very positive, she always gives her best, and Mrs. Tague really enjoys having her in class.
Mr. Alspaugh nominated Haley Schoffner and Hannah Selby after he observed them helping another student. A student dropped their computer and books in the hallway and Hannah and Haley stopped what they were doing and helped the student without anyone else noticing. Mr. Alspaugh says, “Super job!”
