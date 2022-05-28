NASP® celebrated its 20th year of “Changing Lives One Arrow at a Time” with the return to in-person competition. When combined, the 2022 Western and Eastern national tournaments hosted 13,741 student archers safely participating in these exciting in-person events.
Both national in-person competitions were open to all U.S. qualifying NASP® archers. Earlier this year, NASP® announced an exciting addition to this year’s event: all archers competing, were eligible to be randomly selected for up to (120) $500 college scholarships.
Upon graduation, archers could then apply these funds to the cost of any post-secondary educational institution or training program of their choice.
NASP® established a computerized random selection process using the combined results from Western and Eastern Nationals.
Eligibility only required for each archer to register, attend either national event, and submit a Bullseye score higher than 0. The computer then selected 50 males and 50 females from the combined results.
Among those receiving a scholarship was Aaron Knight, an eighth-grader at Batesville Middle School.
Coaches of these selected archers have been notified to begin the award process.
“Since inception, our goal was to help grow the sport of archery, support the mission of educators, and help young people discover the many positive benefits of participating in the shooting sports,” NASP® President Tommy Floyd said “We have always been a program that aims to reach everyone.
The idea of bestowing a $500 scholarship to this many student-archers speaks loudly of our intent to make a positive impact on students that might not even be thinking about their plans to see post-secondary educational opportunities.”
NASP® is conducting the 2022 Open Championship June 23-25 in Louisville, Kentucky where an additional $500 scholarship will be randomly given away during each flight.
To read more about the scholarship process in 2022, visit https://www.naspschools.org/nasp-celebrates-its-20th-year-with-a-return-to-in-personcompetitions-and-announces-plans-for-120-randomly-awarded-500-scholarships/.
