DECATUR COUNTY - The Area 1 Dairy Cattle Judging and Livestock Judging CDE was held April 10 in Decatur County.
East Central’s FFA Chapter had two teams that participated in dairy cattle judging. The contest consisted of judging several different classes of dairy cattle and presenting oral reasons for their placings.
The teams of Jacob Miller, John Kathman, and Caleb Harper, along with Isaac Hartman, Lloyd Darringer, and Daniel Callahan, will be moving onto the state contest in May.
East Central’s FFA Chapter had one team that participated in livestock judging. The contest consisted of various classes of animals that the participants had to evaluate and then give oral reasons for certain classes.
East Central’s team placed 7th. The team consisted of Maddie Dawson, Jacob Kuhn, and Lewis Darringer. Their top placing individual was Maddie Dawson who placed 5th overall.
Good job to all that competed!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.