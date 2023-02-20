LAWRENCEBURG - The Tri-State Antique Market, Indiana’s largest monthly antiques and vintage only market, kicks off the 2023 season May 7.
The market will feature more than 200 vendors selling a wide variety of antique, vintage and retro goods spanning the last several decades with rare finds and exceptional bargains around every corner.
Merchandise from virtually every time period will be represented, from early 1800s furnishings to pop culture memorabilia from the 1980s, with everything in between. The market is a true smorgasbord for collectors, repurposors, thrifters and DIY decorators looking for their next favorite thing.
Now in its 38th season, the market continues to evolve to the current vintage shopping trends and to make each event a fun, relaxing and exciting shopping experience.
Over the past few years the market has added extra shaded seating where shoppers can relax and refuel, as well as small attractions like a photo booth and face board to add a little fun to the events.
This year, the market has some special surprises cooked up to create a more festive shopping atmosphere.
The market continues to offer free parking, modern restrooms, and local food and beverage concessions.
The Tri-State Antique Market is always held the first Sunday of the month from May through October, and is located at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, a five acre facility in southeast Indiana, approximately one mile west of exit 16 off I-275.
The grounds are wheelchair accessible, and over half of the vendor booths are indoors or under cover, so the show is held rain or shine.
Official Market hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but “earlybird” shoppers are admitted during vendor set up at 6 a.m. for no additional charge.
A $5 adult admission is charged at all times during market hours. Attended pets and children are welcome for no charge.
Complete Tri-State Antique Market information, including detailed directions, area accommodations, and photos of past Market finds is available at www.lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages under Tri-State Antique Market, or by contacting promoter Aaron Metzger at (513)702-2680 or info@lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com.
Later 2023 Market dates include Sundays June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, and October 1.
