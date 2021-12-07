INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Conexus Indiana, has announced the fifth round of awards totaling more than $3.6 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to 44 Indiana businesses to support a projected $23 million in technology-based capital investment across Indiana.
"Historically, manufacturing has been the bedrock of Indiana’s economy, and Hoosier manufacturers continue to prepare for the future by investing in smart technologies," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "Supporting advancements in the manufacturing industry through the Manufacturing Readiness Grants program, Indiana is accelerating our state’s digital transformation, preparing for the economy of the future and creating more opportunities across the state."
Launched in 2020, the Manufacturing Readiness Grants program was created to stimulate private sector investments to modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry. Based on the program’s success, the Indiana General Assembly appropriated $20 million in additional funding to the two-year state budget that runs through June 30, 2023, to help position Hoosier operations for future growth and prosperity. Availability of the new funding on July 1, 2021, has enabled a total of 169 awards to date totaling more than $13.4 million in grants to Hoosier companies in 54 counties, supporting technology-based capital investment projected to be nearly $93 million.
The 44 grant recipients in this round include companies from 24 Indiana counties and cover a variety of specialties, including entertainment and decor, industrial applications, injection molding and medical devices.
"As Indiana continues its march toward Industry 4.0 technology adoption, we are seeing a lot of momentum with companies implementing cobots, machine vision, advanced sensor technologies and automation to increase quality, flexibility and agility, employ lights-out manufacturing and launch digital plant initiatives. There have really been some impressive digital investments," said Mitch Landess, vice president of innovation and digital transformation for Conexus Indiana. "At the same time, we are collecting and publishing substantial data on the technologies and their positive impact on the workforce and business growth to the Conexus Indiana website and later as part of a detailed study measuring the effectiveness of the program."
Recipients include:
Custom Cast Stone Inc. (Hamilton County; $63,500 grant award), a manufacturer of architectural cast stone for masonry veneer in commercial and residential structures, is replacing its batching system for blending raw materials with a new information technology (IT) system, which includes advanced sensors, data collection features and remote connectivity to better manage its batching process.
Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering Inc. (Jennings County; $45,000 grant award) is an injection mold manufacturer that also offers contract machining services and short-run plastic part production. The company is implementing high-speed optical 3D scanning via robotic automation to expand and streamline its metrology capabilities.
Decatur Plastic Products Inc. (Jennings County; $102,000 grant award) is a manufacturer providing injection molding, flocking, assembly and finishing services for various industries. The company is upgrading the injection molding process by implementing a new technology called iMFLUX, which utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to support higher efficiency plastic manufacturing.
FabACab (Henry County; $13,000 grant award), a designer and manufacturer of elevator interiors, is automating several aspects of its design process and integrating new production software.
Lear Machining & Waterjet Inc. (Bartholomew County; $70,000 grant award), a custom manufacturer of waterjet cut and machined parts and assemblies, is investing in cobots for automated loading and unloading parts on its machines, as well as for deburring parts after machining.
Med-Mizer (Ripley County; $50,000 grant award), a manufacturer of medical devices including beds, exam tables and tilt-in-space wheelchairs, is investing in automated equipment to improve its production process and recycling system.
Northbend Pattern Works LLC (Dearborn County; $43,775 grant award) is a tool manufacturer for iron foundries specializing in high-volume automotive parts. The company is investing in automated equipment with 3D scanning hardware and software, which will improve inspection times, enable reverse engineering on customer supplied parts and decrease turnaround time for customers.
Tipton Mills Foods (Bartholomew County; $75,000 grant award), a manufacturer of powdered functional beverages, is purchasing and installing a vertical form fill sealer (VFFS) to automate the fill and seal process of its gusset pouches with powder.
Wood-Mizer LLC (Ripley County; $150,000 grant award), a manufacturer of equipment and consumables for the timber and woodworking industry, is investing in several cobots to automate repetitive welding and fabrication tasks.
Indiana companies are encouraged to review eligibility requirements and submit applications online.
Grants must be matched by the applicant on a minimum 1:1 basis. Grants undergo a rigorous peer review and recommendation process by a statewide committee of manufacturing professionals representing industry, academia, private equity and more.
