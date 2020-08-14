GREENSBURG — Although it’s sometimes difficult to remember, the United States was ushered into the world of COVID-19 in February when the virus first appeared on America’s home turf.
The Centers for Disease Control started officially tracking the numbers on Feb. 26, and shortly after that, every American was put on high alert for SARS-CoV-2.
In response to alarming virus statistics, Decatur County officials issued a red travel restriction that effectively banished every resident to their homes to watch a worldwide pandemic unfold before their eyes, helpless to do anything but wait. Many of us were deemed “essential workers” and only we were allowed to travel, and then, only to and from our jobs.
Nearly six months have since passed. How are folks in Southeastern Indiana doing?
“We’ve definitely seen a increase both in cases and in our positivity rate over the last two weeks, so that means we have community spread. That’s not good,” said Decatur County Health Department Readiness Coordinator Sean Durbin.
Durbin explained that the positivity rate is a rolling figure (changing daily) that expresses how many people have tested positive in the last seven days.
On Aug. 12, the positivity rate for Decatur County was 11.2 percent. Ripley County’s was 9.3 percent, and Rush County’s was 4.6 percent.
“That number will go down the more tests we have, so we want to see those two figures – positivity rate and numbers tested – to move away from each other. That means we’re having less community spread,” Durbin explained. “For instance, there’s a county that’s at 5 percent. That’s awesome! That’s the number we want to see go down.”
There’s also been some discussion of “waves” of the pandemic as well.
“The experts say that we are still in the first wave,” said Durbin. “Because even though it looks like Decatur County might be in a second wave, decreases didn’t go down far enough for this recent surge to be considered a second wave.”
According to government edicts, county Health Departments are responsible for fielding complaints from the public about social distancing and mask standards.
“We’re getting a lot of complaints per day. We’re not tracking it, but I can safely say we’re getting multiple calls a day from people,” Durbin said. “I think that although it’s hard to find any positives about COVID-19, one of the things that’s become a great tool for us has been the partnerships that we have formed during this crisis.”
Durbin was very complimentary of the local school districts and said he has had several conversations with Superintendents Jarrod Burns and Tom Hunter.
“Those guys are incredible. They’re in their offices at nights and on weekends and they’re doing everything they can to keep those kids safe. I’m really impressed,” Durbin said. “We talk a lot. We communicate a lot about many things, and I’m really happy with what they’ve done to make the schools safe. I’ve been out to the schools and have seen the kids wearing their masks and things going well. The principals, the teachers in all the schools, they just all have done a fantastic job making sure these kids are safe as they study.”
Durbin continued, saying area school nurses have been especially proactive during the pandemic.
“They don’t get nearly enough credit for what they. They’re just fantastic,” he said.
Durbin encourages area residents to wear a face mask, to continue to social distance, and to wash their hands frequently.
“As Dr. Redfield said, if we could all do that we would end this pandemic in four to six months,” he said.
