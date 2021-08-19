INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler recently presented 73 family farms with a Hoosier Homestead Award, recognizing their family’s longstanding commitment to Indiana agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
“Agriculture has always been and continues to be a vital and thriving industry in our state,” Crouch said. “I always look forward to honoring these Hoosier Homestead Award recipients on their family’s commitment to their farm, community and heritage.”
Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program's inception in 1976, nearly 6,000 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
“Each of these Hoosier Homestead farms have such a unique and important story behind them,” Kettler said. “Managing and operating a farm is no simple task, and I commend each of the families that receive this award for their dedication and devotion to agriculture.”
The following list includes the August 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award area recipients.
In Bartholomew County, the Anthers farm established in 1871 was presented a Sesquicentennial award, and the O'Neal/Dickey farm established in 1919 was presented a Centennial award.
In Decatur County, the Carroll farm established in 1871 was presented a Sesquicentennial award.
In Fayette County the Winfield Schockey/David Dean farm established in 1921 was presented a Centennial award.
There were five recipients in Franklin County: the Brier farm established in 1906 (Centennial), the Knecht farm established in 1846 (Centennial and Sesquicentennial), the McNally farm established in 1918 (Centennial), the Schuck/Knecht farm established in 1879 (Centennial), and the Schuck/Knecht farm established in 1902 (Centennial).
There were three award winners in Jennings County: the Anthers/Blair farm established in 1821 (Bicentennial), and two Biehle farms both established in 1906 (Centennial).
In Shelby County, the Clark/Rehme farm, established in 1866, received a Sesquicentennial award, and the Harrod farm established in 1899 received a Centennial award.
ABOUT ISDA
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) was established as a separate state agency by the Legislature in 2005. Administratively, ISDA reports to Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. Major responsibilities include advocacy for Indiana agriculture at the local, state and federal level, managing soil conservation programs, promoting economic development and agricultural innovation, serving as a regulatory ombudsman for agricultural businesses, and licensing grain firms throughout the state.
