More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $319,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, DNR Director Dan Bortner recently announced.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.
The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.
The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments including:
Southwest Bartholomew Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., $5,000
Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., $4,750
Eagle Fire Company, $4,000
Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000
Campbell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., $2,485
Carthage Volunteer Fire Department of Rush County, Inc., $5,000
Posey Township Fire Department, $4,750
Fire departments interested in applying for future grants should contact Mark Huter, Assistant State Fire Coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654
