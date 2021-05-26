A school year marked but pandemic-related changes soon comes to an end as area high schools are hosting graduation ceremonies in the near future.
Batesville High School will congratulate its seniors and present them with diplomas at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29 in the school gym. Students will be provided a limited number of vouchers during graduation practice and a voucher will be required for admission to Sunday’s commencement exercise. Social distancing will be encouraged outside of family members and masks will be required.
North Decatur High School will host its graduation program at noon June 5 in the school gym. Masks will be required and social distancing outside of family members will be encouraged.
Oldenburg Academy’s commencement program is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Holy Family Church in Oldenburg. A limited number of student-provided tickets will be required for admission.
The graduation ceremony at Rushville Consolidated High School is set for 8 p.m. June 6 at the school’s football field. Social distancing outside of family members will be encouraged.
South Decatur High School will host its graduation program at 7 p.m. June 4 in the school gym. Masks will be required and social distancing outside of family members will be encouraged.
Questions about additional details or pandemic-related safeguards should be directed to your school’s main office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.