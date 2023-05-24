Another school year has come and gone and those high school seniors who have earned the required credits will soon be graduating.
Here's a quick look at graduation plans for the high schools in the Daily News' primary coverage area.
Batesville
Batesville High School will host its commencement exercise at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in the school gymnasium. BHS is located at 1 Bulldog Blvd., Batesville.
Greensburg
Greensburg Community High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in the school gym. GCHS is located at 1000 E. Central Ave., Greensburg.
North Decatur
North Decatur Jr-Sr High School will host its graduation program at noon Saturday, June 3, in the school gym. NDHS is located at 3172 N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
Oldenburg
Oldenburg Academy will conduct its graduation exercise at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the OA Chapel.
Rushville
Rushville Consolidated High School is conducting its commencement program at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Hinshaw Field, 422 W. 11th Street, Rushville. Everyone involved will move to Memorial Gym in the case of inclement weather.
South Decatur
South Decatur Jr-Sr High School, 8885 S. Ind. 3, Greensburg, will host its commencement program at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the school gym.
Questions about what's planned should be directed to the main office of the school involved.
