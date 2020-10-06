GREENSBURG — Plans for trick-or-treating have been finalized in two of the three major markets served by the Daily News.
Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh recently noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered advice regarding children seeking sugary treats during the ongoing pandemic.
“They are not a fan of the trunk-or-treat style events,” Marsh said. “They also recommend against traditional trick-or-treating, but we’re not going to be able to stop that, nor is it our place to do that. If people want to engage in individual activity then that’s their place to decide.”
Marsh pointed out that Halloween is on Saturday this year and the traditional hours of 5 to 7 p.m. could be extended if need be.
Marsh also suggested those homes that choose not to participate in handing out candy and other treats make their wishes known.
“We should encourage residents, if they don’t want to be bothered, to put something very clear on their door,” he said, suggesting a sign that says “Do Not Knock” or something similar. It was also suggested those handing out treats leave their porch light on, and those who are not to leave theirs off.
The mayor and members of the Greensburg City Council eventually decided to set Greensburg’s official trick-or-treat hours at 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Halloween night.
In Rushville, trick-or-treating will be permitted from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
In Batesville, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said city officials have not yet made a decision about trick-or-treating this year. He said the city is waiting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the area within the next two weeks before making a decision.
The CDC is advising against traditional trick-or-treating this year amid the novel coronavirus.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating and indoor parties or haunted houses are among the riskiest Halloween activities when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the CDC said. Others to be avoided include hayrides or tractor rides with others, visiting fall festivals in other communities and using alcohol or drugs.
The CDC said safer but still moderately risky activities include one-way trick-or-treating in which individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard); small, outdoor and socially distant costume parties; parades or Halloween movie nights; and one-way, outdoor and socially distant haunted forests or pumpkin patches.
Costume masks are not substitutes for protective face masks, the CDC said, but the two should not be used together; the combination can make it hard to breathe. The CDC recommends using a Halloween-themed cloth mask instead.
The safest approach to observe Halloween this year, according to the CDC, is to celebrate with members of your own household, outdoors and distant from others, and partying virtually.
