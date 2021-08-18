INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society recently announced its support of several historical societies and organizations representing 15 Indiana counties.
The IHS issued more than $500,000 during its most recent Heritage Support Grants program, an initiative launched in 2015 and made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024.
Heritage Support Grants serve Indiana’s local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites, and recognizes the critical role these organizations play in upholding the state’s heritage. The grants fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the areas of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Access and Inclusion), Sustainability and Planning. Learn more at www.indianahistory.org/grants.
The most recent recipients include:
The Bartholomew County Historical Society has received $45,000 to support the restoration of the Henry Breeding Farm, built in 1871 and considered to be the last 19th-century farmhouse in the county. Restoring and repairing the structure will help to ensure the BCHS collections are in a safe and secure environment, allowing the space to be used for public programming.
Milan 54 in Ripley County has received $50,000 to install a fire suppression system in the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum. The fire suppression system will allow the organization to maintain a safe environment and protect the museum’s collection from harm.
