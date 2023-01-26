SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - The number of persons filing for unemployment benefits remains low in our area according to preliminary figures for December released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The DWD reports a seasonally adjusted statewide average unemployment rate of 3.1% and a non-seasonably adjusted rate of 2.4% for the period in question.
Decatur County's rate was 2%, Franklin County's was 2.2%, Ripley County's was 2.5% and Rush County had a jobless rate of 1.8%
The rate in other counties in our area were:
Henry 2.6%
Fayette 3.6%
Jennings 2.4%
Bartholomew 1.9%
Shelby 1.9%
Hancock 2%
Lake County had the highest unemployment rate in the state for December at 4.4% and Daviess County had the lowest at 1.5%.
The national average rate for December was 3.5%.
