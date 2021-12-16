STATEHOUSE – As the Daily News reported Thursday, several southeastern Indiana cities and counties will receive funding from the state in conjunction with the READI grant initiative.
The Accelerate Rural Indiana region consisting of the city of Batesville along with Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties has been earmarked for $20 million and the Southeast Indiana region comprised of Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland and Union counties has been promised $15 million.
State legislators who represent these areas were pleased with the news.
"Indiana continues to invest in infrastructure for all communities both small and large by making our state the ideal place to work, put down roots and raise a family. These grants are a huge step that help build on the momentum and investments we've already made as we look to drive economic development for years to come," State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said.
"We're uniquely positioned to take advantage of our communities' location to create new opportunities. These dollars will help capitalize on our proximity to the Ohio River, Cincinnati and northern Kentucky metropolitan areas," State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) said.
"These grants are a great opportunity for Southeast Indiana to attract jobs and grow while also increasing access to broadband and health care. It's great to see local communities jump at the chance to come together and take advantage of this unique opportunity, and I'm excited about our future," State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said.
"READI grants represent a continued investment into Indiana's infrastructure, economy and workforce on the local level. Communities banded together to address some of the biggest issues facing our part of the state, and I congratulate everyone who worked hard on the development plan and look forward to it being put into action," State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said.
All told, the state awarded $500 million to support regional development plans across 17 regions representing all 92 counties.
During the 2021 legislative session, state lawmakers made the record investment in the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative to encourage communities to partner and submit plans to increase quality of life and attract top talent.
Tuesday, the IEDC board of directors approved competitive READI grants up to $50 million in each region. The regional development plans included housing, trails, broadband, childcare and wellness initiatives, workforce development programs, and telling Indiana’s story to the world. The plans enumerated a nearly 10:1 capitalization leverage ratio from private and public sources as compared to state investment.
It's not yet clear which of the proposed projects that were part of the READI grant application process will be funded.
