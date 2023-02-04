VERSAILLES — Jumping into freezing water in the middle of winter may seem ridiculous, but for the past 24 years thousands of people have braved the elements to support Special Olympics Indiana during the annual Polar Plunge.
The 2023 Polar Plunge season kicks off Jan. 28 and continues through March 4, with 18 different events happening around Indiana.
The Versailles Plunge takes place Saturday, Feb. 18, at Versailles State Park. Registration is from 11:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the Plunge set to begin at 2 p.m.
This bucket-list event challenge individuals and teams to be bold and get cold, taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.
Several Greensburg/Decatur County organizations and residents have indicated they intend to participate in the Plunge.
Greensburg Jr. High has 23 staff members and students committed to participating. DASI Autism Center has a team, and Riley’s Runners are also involved.
Greensburg Community High School has 15 students participating in the Eagle Creek High School Polar Plunge on March 3 this year. Schools from around the state will come together for a friendly competition regarding who can raise the most money. All donations support Special Olympics Indiana.
Anyone willing to donate to help support local efforts by GJH participants may do so at https://secure.e2rm.com/p2p/fundraising/380477/team/989063/en-CA. Names of the participants are listed under Pirate Crew.
If you would like to donate to the Greensburg High School students, visit https://secure.e2rm.com/p2p/fundraising/380477/team/992414/en-CA. Names of the participants are listed under Greensburg High School.
Former Greensburg Chief of Police, local Student Resource Officer and long-time Special Olympics Indiana advocate Brendan Bridges will be taking the Plunge for the sixth time this year.
“This is an experience that you will never forget,” he said. “Everyone is there enjoying themselves, and most of all you are benefiting Special Olympics Indiana. All the money that is raised goes to the athletes and their families, allowing them to participate in year-round activities free of charge. These families are often stressed by medical bills and this provides them with assistance.”
Bridges said Special Olympics is a very special organization as far as he’s concerned.
“With over 15,000 athletes in Indiana alone, donations cover many needs for athletes,” he said. “Athletes with Special Olympics train year round and have the opportunity to participate in over 20 sports in Indiana. Funding does not only cover sporting events but also helps with other activities that athletes can get involved in such as leadership positions in the state, where athletes advocate for opportunities for everyone.”
How It Works
As Special Olympics Indiana’s signature fundraising series, participants must raise at least $85 for the chance to plunge at one of 15 locations statewide: Bloomington, Boonville, Borden, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Indianapolis (Butler University and Eagle Creek Park), Muncie, North Manchester, Petersburg, South Bend, Terre Haute, Valparaiso, Versailles and West Lafayette.
More than 3,000 individuals take the plunge in a typical year, many of them raising significantly more than the minimum.
Plungers who raise the $85 minimum earn a commemorative long-sleeved T-shirt. For those who reach higher fundraising levels, additional prizes will include a metal tumbler, beach towel and more.
The Virtual Plunge program is perfect for anyone who wants to join in the fun without getting their feet wet. Virtual Plungers are eligible to receive the same fundraising prizes, and on Plunge Day they can stay warm and dry while cheering on Polar Plunge participants from the shore.
Additionally, the Super Plunger program recognizes the bravest souls with the warmest hearts. Those who raise $4,000 or more and plunge at two sites will receive VIP treatment at the final event of the season as well as the top fundraising prize — a baseball-themed Polar Plunge jersey available exclusively for Super Plungers.
Back again for 2023, the Freezin’ for a Reason Fun Run/Walk challenges runners and walkers of all abilities to complete a 5K or 3K through the state park. Participants who complete the challenge will receive a finisher’s medal.
If jumping into an icy lake on a cold February day is not your cup of tea, then try an icy “cup” of Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale at The Hassmer House Tavern & Inn. Proceeds from the sales of the crafted ale on Plunge Day will be donated to the Versailles Plunge. The Hassmer House is located on the square in downtown Versailles.
Spectators are welcome, and admission into the park and the heated festival tent is free.
Festivities leading up to the Plunge include the Lions Club Food Court, the Polar Plunge Coffee House, “Razzle Dazzle” Basket Raffle, carnival games, face-painting, and Polar Plunge souvenirs.
After the “big dip” in the lake, stick around for the announcement of basket raffle winners and Plunge participant awards.
All funds raised during Polar Plunge events benefit more than 16,000 athletes throughout Indiana and help ensure an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities can participate in the state’s sports, health, education and leadership programs at no cost.
To date, the Polar Plunge has generated more than $10 million for Special Olympics Indiana.
Thanks
Bridges thanked everyone who has supported Special Olympics over the years, not only at the state level but also locally.
“Over the past several years we have seen support in our community like we have never experienced,” he said. “Decatur County has so many generous individuals and we want to thank them for all their support. We are especially excited to see Champions Together – which promotes total inclusion not only on the sports playing field but in the classroom and in the community – develop in all three of the Greensburg Community Schools. We currently have over 80 athletes that will be involved in our schools and around 100 partners that will be assisting in sporting events, life skills, education and community awareness and acceptance. Our community and students are doing wonderful things and we are thankful for everything.”
Sponsors
The 2023 Polar Plunge series is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana and sponsored by Duke Energy, DePuy Synthes, Steel Dynamics and Taft.
Additionally, the Versailles Plunge is supported locally by the Knights of Columbus District 28, Brown & Kress, DDS, Batesville Fraternal Order of Eagles, North Dearborn Conservation Club, Aurora Fraternal Order of Eagles, Haag Ford, Aurora Lions Club, Lions Clubs of Ripley County, Napoleon State Bank, Steve’s Sunoco, Civista Charitable Foundation, Penski Truck Rental, The Eagle 99.3 FM, Ferrell Gas, Ellis Events, Best Way and Dearborn County Water Rescue. Visit SOIndiana-ROD.org/PolarPlunge to learn more about the 2023 Polar Plunge events, register and donate to participants.
About Special Olympics Indiana
Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit organization that is part of the global Special Olympics movement, created by the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation for the benefit of persons with intellectual disabilities. Its vision is an inclusive world, driven by the power of sport, through which people with intellectual disabilities live active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.
