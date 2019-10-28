STATEHOUSE – Community Mental Health Center in Lawrenceburg was recently selected to become one of six comprehensive addiction recovery networks in Indiana, according to State Senator Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
To support Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Recovery initiative, the comprehensive addiction recovery network designation was created through legislation the General Assembly passed during the 2019 legislative session.
Senate Enrolled Act 33 requires comprehensive addiction recovery networks to partner with local providers to offer inpatient, outpatient and medication-assisted treatment, assessments, peer-support services, recovery residences, job training and workforce-readiness services, and family-support services to those struggling with addiction.
“Addiction is taking too many lives,” Perfect said. “While the announcement is another milestone achievement, our work to combat addiction continues. I commend Community Mental Health for their efforts, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our local communities.”
When the networks are complete, the regional partnerships will be eligible to apply to receive a designation from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) as a comprehensive addiction recovery network. DMHA will oversee the development process and work closely with the designated entities to ensure they have support in implementing evidence-based practices to help people enter or maintain recovery from substance use disorders.
To learn more about the Next Level Recovery initiative, visit in.gov/recovery.
