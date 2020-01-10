DECATUR COUNTY – Have you always loved raising fresh fruits and vegetables or dreaming of starting to? Do you crave cooking with herbs, but wish you could grow them? Are you proud when your lawn looks like green velvet?
You could be the perfect candidate for the 2020 Decatur and Ripley Purdue Master Gardener Course, which will make the latest information on gardening and home horticulture available to Hoosiers who have a deep interest in those subjects.
After completing the course, Purdue Master Gardener volunteers help others grow by sharing what they have learned and by leading educational gardening activities in their communities.
The Decatur/Ripley course is 13 weeks long, meeting every Thursday starting Feb. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the Decatur County Extension Office, 545 S. County Road 200 W., Greensburg. It is being planned by Ripley County Purdue Extension educator David Osborne and Decatur County Purdue Extension educator Jeff Hermesch.
There also will be a Saturday, Feb. 22, fruit tree pruning class at 10 a.m. at Highpoint Orchard, Greensburg.
Materials and expenses for the series of classes cost $150 per participant or $200 for couples. This fee covers such items as reference notebooks, mailings and name badges.
The schedule and topics are subject to change: Feb. 6, orientation and plant science; Feb. 13, insect ID and control; Feb. 20, plant disease and diagnosis; Feb. 27, herbaceous ornamentals; March 5, fruit and vegetable gardening; March 12, animal pests; March 19, woody ornamentals; March 26, pesticide safety and alternatives; April 2, lawn care; April 9, soils and plant nutrition; April 16, herb gardening; April 23, weed ID and control and invasive species; April 30, final exam and evaluations.
While Osborne is leading the sessions on plant science and animal pests and Hermesch will be teaching about lawn care, they are counting on extension educators from eight other counties to drive to Greensburg to instruct the other sessions.
Osborne says area residents should consider taking the course “to learn more in-depth information on gardening and horticulture.” The key to success is attending all sessions and participating.
Participants don’t usually have reading or homework assignments between sessions. Sometimes they may take a short quiz.
The most challenging part of the course is “committing the time for 12 weeks,” Osborne points out. Participants must complete the required training and pass an exam with a score of 70% or above to become a Purdue Extension Master Gardener Intern. Osborne says students shouldn’t worry about the final exam: “Everyone passes this with no problem.”
Master Gardeners must volunteer at least 35 hours within two years of completing the training to be certified, according to the Purdue Extension website.
To remain active, Purdue Extension Master Gardeners must continue to volunteer at least 12 hours a year and earn six hours of approved training each year.
Persons interested in the 2020 Decatur and Ripley Purdue Master Gardener Course should register by Jan. 30 by contacting Osborne at 812-689-6511 or osbornda@purdue.edu or Hermesch at 812-663-8388 or jhermesch@purdue.edu.
How Master Gardeners impact Indiana
In 2019, 2,569 volunteers gave 156,487 hours, valued at $3.78 million.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program trains gardening enthusiasts as volunteers to assist Purdue Extension with home horticulture education in Indiana communities. Purdue Extension Master Gardeners are “Helping Others Grow!” according to https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/master-gardener/
The original Master Gardener program was created in 1972 in Seattle, Washington, in response to the overwhelming demand for home gardening information. Indiana’s program began in 1978 with four participating counties out of 92. Currently, over 50 Indiana counties have active programs.
The program provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer to help others grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
Just some examples of volunteer activities in Hoosier communities:
• Presenting educational programs
• Working with youth (Junior Master Gardeners, 4-H, schools, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts)
• Q&A booths
• Habitat for Humanity
• Community and demonstration gardens
• Donating produce to local food banks (perhaps by encouraging others to plant a row for the hungry)
• Leading horticulture therapy for the elderly at facilities and for at-risk youth
• Community beautification
