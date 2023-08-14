Ramp closure planned at S.R. 3 in Greensburg
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close the I-74 westbound entrance ramp from southbound Ind. 3 beginning next week for concrete patching in Greensburg (Exit 134).
Starting on or after Monday, Aug. 14, the ramp from southbound Ind. 3 to westbound I-74 is scheduled to close through Friday, Aug. 25, for round-the-clock patching work.
The official detour for the closure will follow U.S. 421 to I-74 at Exit 132.
This work is part of a $2.8 million pavement patching contract on I-74 between Ind. 244 in Shelby County and just west of Greensburg.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
S.R. 48 to close for bridge work east of Napoleon
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning plans to begin work next week on Ind. 48 to complete a bridge deck overlay project in Ripley County.
On or after Tuesday, Aug. 15, Ind. 48 will close for approximately two weeks at the bridge over Laughery Creek. The bridge is located 1.7 miles east of Ind. 229, east of Napoleon.
During the closure, drivers will be routed along the official detour, which follows Ind. 129, Ind. 350 and U.S. 421.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and near construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.