DECATUR COUNTY — INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Company will begin winter damage repairs on a nine-mile section of I-74 in Decatur County on Friday (Oct. 11), weather permitting.
Work will take place from Exit 132 (U.S. 421) to Exit 123 (St. Paul/Middletown) through early December.
Various lane closures will be in place while concrete and asphalt replacement is completed. Crews will begin repairs in westbound lanes, followed by eastbound.
These repairs are fully-funded by the State of Indiana and total over $700,000.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling through work zones.
Also, the current I-74 eastbound off-ramp closure at Exit 169 (U.S. 52/Brookville/West Harrison) will be extended to the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 16) due to unexpected subgrade conditions. The ramp was scheduled to reopen Oct. 10, but additional work is necessary to remove and replace the deceleration lane at the exit.
Message boards will remain in place alerting drivers of the closure and signed detour route.
The detour for the closure is Ind. 1 to Ind. 46 at Exit 164 (Ind. 1/St. Leon/Lawrenceastboundurg) to U.S. 52.
Patching will be complete on I-74 from Ind. 101 to the Ohio state line by early November. Milling and paving for the $20.3 million resurface project is scheduled to begin in July 2020.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Faceastboundook: faceastboundook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
