INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education has announced 35 newly-designated Purple Star schools.
Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
In Indiana, schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:
* Assigned point of contact for military families
* Training requirement for point of contact
* Dedicated webpage
* Annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.)
* Public military display
* School Board resolution publicizing support for military students and families
* Employment of military service members and their immediate family members
“In Indiana, we are especially thankful for our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This Veterans Day, it is an honor to award an additional 35 schools with the Purple Star designation. These schools work year-round to honor our service members and their families, as well as prepare students to pursue their dreams after high school, including the pursuit of enlistment leading to service.”
Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in 2021 join 60 schools awarded with Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star designation in 2020. The designation is valid for three years.
2021 Purple Star Schools include:
North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School, Decatur County Community Schools
South Ripley High School, South Ripley Community Schools
For more information on the Indiana Purple Star School Designation, visit https://www.in.gov/doe/educators/purple-star-school-applications/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=
