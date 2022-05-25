INDIANA – Captain Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central & Southeastern Indiana, has announced the following regarding area residents graduating from or soon entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York:
Benjamin Kinker, son of August and Nancy Kinker of Greensburg. A member of Oldenburg Academy’s Class of 2017, Benjamin majored in Business Management with a Systems Engineering track (minor). He graduated from West Point on May 21 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army as an Infantry officer, with his first assignment at Fort Riley, Kansas.
The following area residents have been appointed to West Point, to which they will report for Cadet Basic Training in late June:
John Hicks, son of Dr. and Mrs. Michael and Janet Hicks of Yorktown. Yorktown High School, Class of 2022. Nominated by Congressman Greg Pence. John also received a Presidential nomination, due to his father’s military service career.
Payton Plank, daughter of Forrest and Kelly Plank of New Castle. New Castle High School, Class of 2022. Nominated by US Senator Mike Braun.
The following students were selected for West Point’s week-long Summer Leaders Experience in June:
Ella Dieterlen, daughter of Pete and Amy Dieterlen of Dillsboro. Currently a junior at Batesville High School. Tymon Ferguson, son of Paul and Michelle Ferguson of Columbus. Currently a junior at Columbus North High School.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.