INDIANAPOLIS – Now in its 35th year, 40 high school seniors from throughout Indiana have been named 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP). In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 270 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.
The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue
University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
Student awards will be presented in May by university partners and the Indiana Association of School Principals.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
Student transcript, with a focus on Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
The following are among those recognized as 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars:
Lainie Lawrence, Eastern Hancock High School, Charlottesville
Maitri Patel, Milan High School, Milan
The students listed below are recognized as 2021 Regional Academic All-Stars:
Savannah Bushhorn, South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School, Greensburg
Adeline Haacker, Shelbyville High School, Shelbyville
Logan Koehne, North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School, Greensburg
Lydia Trabel, East Central High School, St. Leon
Aunaka Wasil, Hauser Jr./Sr. High School, Hope
The Indiana Association of School Principals leads in the advocacy and support of all principals in their commitment to every child. The Department of Student Programs hosts academic competitions for students in grades 4-12, as well as a Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest, a Student Day at the Legislature, the Academic All-Stars Program, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.
Annually, over 40,000 students are involved in Department of Student Programs sponsored events. To learn more about the Indiana Association of School Principals and the Department of Student Programs, visit www.iasp.org.
