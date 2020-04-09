INDIANAPOLIS – Forty high school seniors from throughout Indiana were named 2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).
In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 280 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
Student awards will be awarded at a later date by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University, and the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Herff Jones provides the plaques awarded to the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars and their Influential Educators.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
• Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
• Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
• Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
• Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
• A mathematical formula that combines the SAT or ACT composite score and the seven-semester grade-point average; and
• Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
• Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
The 2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars included:
Regan Mangrum, Southwestern Jr/Sr High School, Shelbyville
Reid Schene, Shelbyville High School, Shelbyville
Erica Song, Columbus North High School, Columbus
Regional Academic All-Stars included:
Erin Batta, Batesville High School, Batesville
Samuel Johnson, Hauser Jr/Sr High School, Hope
Emmalee Kiser, Columbus East High School, Columbus
Treyton Lehman, South Adams High School, Berne
Olivia Vanderbur, North Decatur Jr/Sr High School, Greensburg
The Indiana Association of School Principals leads in the advocacy and support of all principals in their commitment to every child. The Department of Student Programs hosts academic competitions for students in grades 4-12, as well as a Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest, a Student Day at the Legislature, the Academic All-Stars Program, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.
Annually, over 42,000 students are involved in Department of Student Programs sponsored events.
To learn more about the Indiana Association of School Principals and the Department of Student Programs, visit www.iasp.org.
