RUSHVILLE – The Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) has announced the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2023.
Rushville Consolidated High School has four members of the junior class recognized for this honor: Isabella Wilson, Audrey Gulley, Brody Fox and Konner Parsley.
Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement. The IASP, through its Department of Student Programs, is proud to recognize the 1,000 juniors from 256 schools.
Each individual student will be recognized equally through inclusion in a published list of statewide Rising Stars of Indiana, and will receive an award certificate and documentation that can be included in portfolios or in a resume.
Rising Stars of Indiana is a non-competitive recognition program, designed to honor high school juniors for their academic achievement. By allowing schools to identify outstanding scholars during their junior year, the hope is to increase their visibility and scholarship opportunities.
Other area Rising Stars of Indiana included:
- Batesville – Ella Dieterlen, Megan Raab, Summer Ratcliffe, Charles Schebler
- Franklin County – Derek Brimhall, Daniella Bulach, Lily Knapp, Lauren Seibert
- Greensburg – Christina Fogg, Jenna Foster, Macey Smith, Samantha Smith
- Jac-Cen-Del – Zackary Dickman, Larissa Eldridge, Tracy McKittrick, Luke Meyer
- North Decatur – Ellis Loehmer, Reid Messer, Clare Spreckelson, Blaine Wagner
- Oldenburg Academy – Samuel Hollis, Erin Pottschmidt, Jalyn Stenger, Wilson Walmsley
- South Decatur – Sophia Bushhorn, Elizabeth Flessner, Bridget Nobbe, Samantha Storm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.