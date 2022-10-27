GREENSBURG – Halloween is Monday, October 31, and children throughout Southeastern Indiana will soon be going door to door as they seek treats from participating homes.
With that in mind, the Daily News shares the following recommended times and dates for trick-or-treating in the incorporated communities we serve.
Decatur Co.
Greensburg: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
New Point: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday
Westport: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
Franklin Co.
Oldenburg: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday
Ripley Co.
Batesville: Following the annual Halloween parade, which starts at 6 p.m.
Versailles: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
Rush Co.
Carthage: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Glenwood: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
Rushville: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
Safety Tips
Here are a few trick-or-treating safety suggestions from We Save Lives (https://wesavelives.org/keep-your-family-safe-on-halloween-2020/):
- Wear bright clothes. If your costume is dark, carry a flashlight and attach reflectors to key points of your costume. Put them on your shoes too.
- Hold onto your child’s hand. They get excited and want to run across the street if they see their friends or a decorated house. Hang onto them!
- Always try to cross at crosswalks. However, that does not mean you shouldn’t be on alert. Drivers will be looking at the costumes, and not necessarily at your children crossing the street.
- Make sure you and your children look every which way before you do cross the street.
- Wait for signals.
- Do not jaywalk.
- Do not try to beat a car (run across the street when you see a car coming). Wait for the car to first pass where you want to cross.
- All drivers should stay off their cell phones, watch the intersections and the rest of the street. Children may dart out in front of you, so go very slowly. Watch for children who may be jaywalking.
- If you are partying instead of trick or treating, stay sober or find another ride home.
- Do not under any circumstances drink, drug and drive.
- Wait behind other vehicles that are pulled over. They may be dropping off a group of children.
- Always warn your children that they are not to get into anyone’s car they do not already know well.
- Give your child a cell phone to use in case of an emergency. Make sure the attending adult has one too.
Other tips include wearing make-up rather than a mask. If a mask is used, be sure the child has a good field of vision while wearing it.
- Only visit the homes of people you know or, at the very least, only those with a porch light on.
- Consider attending a trunk-or-treat event, rather than going door to door. Several trunk-or-treat gathering are listed in our EVENTS section.
- An adult should carefully inspect all treats for signs of tampering. If there’s any doubt about the safety of any given item, throw it away.
Information about recommended trick-or-treating hours for the towns of Millhousen and St. Paul was unavailable for inclusion in this story.
