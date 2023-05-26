Captain Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, announced the following regarding area residents graduating from or soon entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
The following cadets will graduate from West Point on May 27 and be commissioned as Second Lieutenants (O-1) in the Regular Army:
Noah Algee, son of Bill and Lisa Algee of Columbus. An alum of Columbus North High School’s Class of 2019, Noah majored in International Affairs with the Institutions, Governance, and Development track, and a minor in Electrical Engineering. Noah branched Field Artillery with his first duty station at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Christian Hunt, son of Todd and Heather Hunt of Yorktown. An alum of Yorktown High School’s Class of 2018, Christian majored in Business Management with a minor in Systems Engineering. Christian branched Military Intelligence, but will first be branch-detailed Infantry with his first duty station at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Caroline Swenson, daughter of Colonel and Mrs. Eric and Julie Swenson. An alum of Columbus North High School’s Class of 2019, Caroline majored in International History with a minor in Grand Strategy (Middle East track). Caroline branched Corps of Engineers with her first duty station at Fort Drum, New York.
The following area residents have been appointed to West Point, to which they will report for Cadet Basic Training on June 26:
Ella Dieterlen, daughter of Pete and Amy Dieterlen of Dillsboro. Batesville High School, Class of 2023. Nominated by US Senator Todd Young and Congressman Greg Pence.
Nathaniel Myers, son of Timothy and Tanya Myers of Brookville. East Central High School, Class of 2022. Nominated by Congressman Greg Pence.
The following student was selected for West Point’s week-long Summer Leaders Experience in June:
Brody Boswell of Bargersville. He is currently a junior at Center Grove High School.
