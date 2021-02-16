On Feb. 14, at approximately 04:30 a.m., an armed robbery occurred at the Petro Truck Stop located 1409 S County Road 850 East, Greensburg. The suspect is described as a black male, height was between 5-10 and 6-1.
During the robbery, the male was wearing a red and white jacket, a gray or light-colored Lacoste sweatshirt and a hat with an alligator on the front. The suspect was armed and displayed his weapon.
The suspect vehicle is a dark colored SUV and left the scene driving southbound on County Road 850 East.
If you have any information regarding this robbery or the suspect(s), please contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 663-8125 or the anonymous tip line at 222-tips (812-222-8477).
-Information provided.
