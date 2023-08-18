RUSHVILLE – Two men have been arrested in a case that alleges an offered bribe and trafficking at the Rush County Jail.
A news release from the Rush County Sheriff’s Department states: on Aug. 10, 2023, an investigation was initiated at the Decatur County Detention Center in regards to attempted trafficking of contraband into the Detention Center.
On that date, inmate William Shelton spoke with a Detention Deputy and handed the Detention Deputy a note with a first name and telephone number written on it.
Shelton told the Detention Deputy to call the number and set up a meeting where the Detention Deputy would receive a package to be brought into the Detention Center.
The Detention Deputy was told that payment of $2,000 would be made to the Detention Deputy for delivering the package.
At the conclusion of this conversation, the Detention Deputy immediately took this information to the supervisor on duty, who in turn contacted a Patrol Deputy.
Sheriff’s Department administration was contacted the next morning and the investigation continued.
During the next seven days, a Sheriff’s Department Detective had numerous texting and phone conversations with the person identified when the note was passed to the Detention Deputy.
The conversations inside the Detention Center between Shelton, John R. Yorn and the original Detention Deputy were also monitored.
The investigation came to a conclusion on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, William D. Shelton, 43, and John R. Yorn, 38, were arrested on the following charges:
Count 1, Bribery, a Level 5 Felony, and
Count 2, Trafficking with an Inmate (Attempted), a Level 5 Felony
All accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
