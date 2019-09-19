COLUMBUS — A recent investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives into the falsifying of a handgun purchase application led to four Bartholomew County residents being arrested on numerous drug related charges.
The investigation by Detective Andrew Mitchell began in July or this year when the Indiana State Police was notified that Frank L. Hiatt, 59, Columbus, had allegedly falsified a handgun purchase application while attempting to buy a handgun from Rural King in Greensburg.
The investigation determined that Hiatt attempted to buy a handgun from Rural King on June 28, 2019. While completing the required paperwork to purchase the handgun, Hiatt indicated he was not currently under any indictment for felony charges and was not an unlawful user of marijuana or any other controlled substance. Hiatts handgun purchase application was denied at the time and he was not able to purchase the firearm.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Hiatt had pending charges in Bartholomew County from March 11, 2019 after he was arrested by the Indiana State Police-All Crimes Policing Team on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.
As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Frank Hiatt on a felony charge of providing false information on a consent form out of Decatur County.
On Sept. 10, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post along with deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department went to Frank Hiatt’s residence at 16200 E. CR 265 N., Columbus, to serve the arrest warrant. While at the residence, troopers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Frank Hiatt, along with three other men at the residence, were arrested on numerous drug related charges.
Frank Hiatt was arrested on the original warrant. He was additionally arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Charles Hiatt, 62, Columbus, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Rodney Hiatt, 52, Columbus, was arrested on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Johnny Watson, 53, Hope, was arrested on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
All four men were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where they were incarcerated pending their initial court appearances.
Information provided by ISP
