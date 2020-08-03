GREENSBURG – At approximately 7:55 p.m. July 31, officers from the Greensburg Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Colonial Manor in reference to a robbery involving a firearm.
The initial report from a female caller indicated three males broke into an apartment and took an item.
While in the apartment, one of the males brandished a firearm, according to the female. The caller then advised that the three males fled the apartment.
As officers first arrived on the scene, a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy and a Greensburg officer located one male running from the apartments. The deputy detained that individual. This individual was suspected as being armed with a firearm, which officers located during the search of the area.
Other responding officers were advised by members of the public that a vehicle had pulled into a housing addition and two males fled from the vehicle. Officers from both departments set a perimeter, and Greensburg K-9 Officer Mitch Tuttle and K-9 Hercules were called to the scene to begin a track.
As officers began to search the area, Sgt. Chris Bridges located another male hiding in a pine tree and he was taken into custody.
Officer Tuttle and Hercules then continued their search and the third male was located hiding under a back porch.
At this time, this case is still an active investigation and not all details can be released, GPD Chief Brendan Bridges said.
During the investigation, four individuals were arrested and transported to the Decatur County Jail where they were processed under the following preliminary charges:
Jaron Markland of Greensburg – Dealing in marijuana and dealing in a controlled substance;
Maxwell Higgins of Louisville, Kentucky – Robbery with a firearm, burglary with a firearm, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement with a firearm, and intimidation with a firearm;
Sherquan Malone of Louisville, Kentucky – Robbery with a firearm, burglary with a firearm, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement with a firearm, and intimidation with a firearm; and,
Brandon Mitchell of Louisville, Kentucky- Robbery with a firearm, burglary with a firearm, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement with a firearm, and intimidation with a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law, Chief Bridges noted.
