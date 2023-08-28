RUSHVILLE – Approximately 50 volunteers attended an informational meeting Wednesday evening to receive information about their roles in helping host a local visit by a nationally known and recognized tribute to veterans.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will make a stop from Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Rush County Fairgrounds on the north end of town.
The AVTT features an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is 360 feet in length and 8 feet tall at its apex.
The AVTT also includes an exhibit called The Cost of Freedom Tribute, which consists of approximately 75 smaller tribute panels honoring American sacrifices in conflicts through the 20th and 21st centuries including World War I, World War II, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq.
The display will be available to the public 24 hours a day the entire time it’s in Rushville, and will arrive around noon Wednesday as part of what’s expected to be a large and impressive caravan. The caravan will enter town via Ind. 44 from Shelbyville, travel north on Main Street to 11th Street, west on 11th to Sexton, and then north on Sexton to the northernmost entrance to the Rush County Fairgrounds.
The work involved with setting up the large replica of “The Wall” will begin immediately, and the display will be open to visitors as soon as set up is complete.
An official opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the fairgrounds; it will include special recognition of retired Rushville Consolidated High School educator Jeff Houser, a Vietnam veteran with an especially interesting military history.
Prior to his 33-year teaching career at RCHS, Houser served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. More specifically, he was a reconnaissance scout pilot in the 1st Cavalry who “flew low and slow” to draw out the enemy on the ground. There were only three soldiers in this kind of ‘copter: the pilot, an observer, and the door gunner. Their job was to call in larger aircraft to conduct bombing raids.
On March 10, 1971, Houser’s helicopter was hit by ground fire in Cambodia and crashed into a river. Houser was burned and nearly blinded, but managed to make it to shore; the observer was killed and the door gunner was MIA.
Shot down in enemy territory, Houser carefully traveled through the jungle and finally made his way to safety after three days. He was treated for his burns and eye injuries for several weeks; this was followed by a bout of malaria. Following recovery from his injuries and illness, he served as a liaison with the South Vietnamese.
Also worth noting is that the RushShelby Energy Community Building at the fairgrounds will serve as a clearinghouse of information for all things veteran-related. At last report, as many as 14 different agencies and organizations that work with veterans in one capacity or another are expected to be on hand with information about opportunities and services available to those who served and their families. There will also be displays from different eras inside the building.
There is no charge for admission and the exhibit will be available to the public 24 hours a day.
Anyone who is willing to help with the assorted tasks associated with the AVTT’s visit is encouraged to contact Benevolent Group Vice President Patty Caudill at snoopys_doghouse64@yahoo.com or 912-674-4721.
The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc. is hosting and organizing the event, and the tribute’s local visit is being sponsored by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #1307, The Rush County Agricultural Association (The Fair Board), Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 150, Rush County Honor Guard, Rush County Veterans Memorial Association, and the city of Rushville.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is a veteran-owned and operated non-profit organization that manages the Traveling Vietnam Wall.
For more information, visit https://www.americanveteranstravelingtribute.com/
See Tuesday’s Daily News for complete details regarding the AVTT’s local visit.
