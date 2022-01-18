BATESVILLE - Batesville Area Arts Council has announced that its 32nd Annual Art Auction will take place Friday, February 11 at Walhill Farm.
Organizers have indicated they are excited gather together in person this year to support the arts in Batesville while enjoying FIVE Lights on the dance floor.
The annual auction is BAAC’s sole fundraiser, and funds raised support the organization's nationally recognized Arts in Education Program.
Each year, BAAC donates $40,000 to six local schools to bring in visiting authors, illustrators and artists of varied mediums to work in the schools. This innovative program enables local teachers to use the arts to bring school curriculum to life for students in all areas of study.
Additional funding goes back into the community to bring popular programming such as Umbrella Sky, Winter Wonder, and the Star-Spangled Symphony.
Doors open at 6 p.m. February 11 to begin the silent auction, mingling and appetizers. The live auction and program begin at 7:15 and FIVE Lights play from 8 to 11 p.m.
Those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early as this event frequently sells out.
There will also be an online silent auction for those who cannot attend in person. Everyone is encouraged to sign up at: https://one.bidpal.net/baac2022/welcome
BAAC will be closely monitoring current COVID numbers and will issue any updates due to COVID or weather on their social media platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.