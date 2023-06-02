CONNERSVILLE - Fifty works of art including paintings and photographs by area artist Marilyn Witt will be featured at Connersville’s Whitewater Valley Arts Association.
The exhibit, “Art from the Heart,” is open to the public June 9 through July 7 in the association’s gallery, 402 N. Central Ave. The public is welcome to meet the artist at the opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9.
The impressionistic artist lives on a farm in southern Henry County and is surrounded by rural scenery and nature which inspires her works in pastel and oil.
“My style is Impressionistic and rich in color,“ she explained. “I hope to give the viewer a heightened awareness of the beauty I find in the world around us. The greatest compliment is when someone sees my painting and says, ‘I feel this.‘”
From an early age, she loved going to museums and art galleries.
“I was awestruck,” she said. “It was what I wanted to do.”
Being from a rural area with a small school, she did not have art classes in high school. Witt took the initiative throughout her early life to search for exhibits which featured the works of Claude Monet. His paintings were her inspiration.
“Then when I was able to see the big museums in Europe, New York, and Chicago, I said, ‘I want to do that. I can do that, I will do that.’” she said.
Over the years, Witt has exhibited in national, regional and local shows, winning top awards. Her paintings are on the covers of five novels and one children’s book. She also has been featured in New Castle’s Courier Times magazine “Her."
She has been awarded Signature membership in International Plein Air Painters and is a regional ambassador for the organization.
She is a member of a number of national local art organizations including the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA) Her paintings are included in private and corporate collections in Indiana, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Oregon, Kentucky, Arizona and India.
Witt’s work may also be seen in Nashville, Indiana’s Brown County Art Gallery as well as Twin Lions and Café Royal in New Castle. Private viewings in her home may be made by contacting her at www.marilynwittart.com.
After she and her husband, Dennis, raised their family, Witt attended Indiana University East to study art. However, it wasn’t until she joined IPAPA, took workshops from national artists and became involved with other artists she felt she learned the most.
“Now I paint because I just can’t not paint,” she said.
