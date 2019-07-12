GREENSBURG – Roughly 25 artists presented their works for judging at the Decatur County 4-H Fair, and 16 of them were awarded ribbons.
All works were judged by an artist from outside the county, as is the typical custom.
"I never want to name the artist, I want them to remain anonymous for many reasons, but people can be assured they are being critiqued by a very reputable and accomplished fellow artist," said Art Show organizer and Decatur County Arts Connection board member Margaret Parker.
An artist and retired art educator, Parker explained what she considers true benchmarks of talent.
“Everybody is going be somewhere on the spectrum from naivete to expert,” Parker said. “I look for the age of the artist, and if they’ve had any formal training. ... I look for the use of materials, how well they filled the space and used what they had. So, if it’s a tiny picture, they need to fill the space well, and if it’s a large space, I look for big interesting shapes and if they’ve used colors that harmonize well. If I see someone who has copied a cartoon from a newspaper, I’m not real impressed. I look for originality, and then originality for an adult is different than for a child, too. For a child, a simple house drawn in a box with a triangle might be original for them. It’s all relative.”
The results were made known Wednesday afternoon.
Pre-kindergartner Baylor Brewsaugh received a 1st place ribbon.
For grades 1 and 2: Tensley Brewsaugh won the Grand Champion ribbon with Daniel Chastain receiving 1st runner-up.
Grades 3 to 5, Joshua Chastain was the champion, with Corinne Volk winning 1st place and Maddie Brewsaugh placing 2nd.
For grades 9 through 12, Carmen Nobbe won the championship, Claire Hamilton placed as first runner-up, and Chloe Faris placing second.
In the Adult class, Brenda E. Parker won the championship, Beth Smiley won 1st runner-up, Lindsey Spillman Padgett won a 2nd place ribbon, Ann Smith won 3rd, and Jewell Johnson received an honorable mention nod.
For the final Professional category, Judy Glore was the champion, Margaret Parker placed as 1st runner up, and Melissa Robbins placed 2nd.
Artwork will be released for pick-up between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 17).
