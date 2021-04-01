arthur.jpg

Haley Arthur

GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Optimist Breakfast Club has named North Decatur High School senior Haley Arthur as their March Youth of the Month. 

Haley tries to live her life in a healthy way and to stay positive.

"Nothing comes from negativity," she said.

She doesn't think she's exceptional, but has been told that she's a good role model. 

Haley's parents are Tiffany and Brian Arthur. She has one brother, two half brothers and one half sister. She also has two dogs: Rosey and Rufus. 

Haley has not committed to a college yet, but her plans are to attend Indiana State University where she plans to major in pre-med in the hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist.

Haley enjoys spending time with her peers and hearing their views on life. She said that she understands a subject more when she hears differing views about it.

"I like to hear what others think, and I like to discuss issues," she said. 

In her circle of friends, Haley considers herself to be the clown.

"I enjoy making other people happy and bringing laughter and fun to a situation because sometimes there isn't enough laughter," she said. 

By her own assessment, she is a happy person. She believes that having confidence in herself makes her happy.

"I don't get happiness from monetary or materialistic things," Haley said. "What I enjoy most about life is the bonds I formed with the people along the way." 

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext 217011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you