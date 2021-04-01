GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Optimist Breakfast Club has named North Decatur High School senior Haley Arthur as their March Youth of the Month.
Haley tries to live her life in a healthy way and to stay positive.
"Nothing comes from negativity," she said.
She doesn't think she's exceptional, but has been told that she's a good role model.
Haley's parents are Tiffany and Brian Arthur. She has one brother, two half brothers and one half sister. She also has two dogs: Rosey and Rufus.
Haley has not committed to a college yet, but her plans are to attend Indiana State University where she plans to major in pre-med in the hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist.
Haley enjoys spending time with her peers and hearing their views on life. She said that she understands a subject more when she hears differing views about it.
"I like to hear what others think, and I like to discuss issues," she said.
In her circle of friends, Haley considers herself to be the clown.
"I enjoy making other people happy and bringing laughter and fun to a situation because sometimes there isn't enough laughter," she said.
By her own assessment, she is a happy person. She believes that having confidence in herself makes her happy.
"I don't get happiness from monetary or materialistic things," Haley said. "What I enjoy most about life is the bonds I formed with the people along the way."
