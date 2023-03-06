BATESVILLE – Amack’s Well recently hosted a “Meet the Artist” event featuring art photographer Kate Palyshniuk.
Over the course of the two-hour event, locals came to support her art and dive into conversation about Palyshniuk’s work as well as her homeland while enjoying coffee and snacks from the local coffee shop.
“The life of an art photographer is shrouded in mystery, like a fly wrapped in a tangled spider web,” Palyshniuk said. “There are more questions than answers, more mysteries than mirror truths.”
In their promotions surrounding the event, Amack’s Well posted to their social media, “On April 16th, 1988, in the year of the dragon, a girl with a little skin tail and matchstick fingers was born in the capital of Ukraine. A year later, her parents took her to Crimea.
It seems that life should be an exciting kaleidoscope of events, but trying to squeeze it into one paragraph, we jump like a grasshopper from a blade of grass to a blade of grass through life events that took years and decades. Kindergarten, school, university, Ph.D. program. And here we go, you are a Doctor of Philosophy with a young heart and a 35-year old body with a deathly desire to show your artistic vision for those who need to cure their souls (or soles) because art is the best treatment for our minds.”
Palyshniuk discussed her exhibitions and publications over the years as guests enjoyed the photos she’s collected from Ukraine and the city of Batesville.
According to Palyshniuk, the photos show the most valuable time people can never return to: the past.
