GREENSBURG – Artist Melissa Robbins, whose work is currently showing at Art on the Square gallery, is an undiscovered gem.
As winter draws to a close, stopping by Art on the Square, 112 E. Washington Street, is a great way to see locally created art and dispel some gloom, but it can also be a lesson in the true nature of humanity.
Robbins’ talent is a case in point.
Robbins is not trained in conventional methods and so she doesn’t limit herself with the expectations of others. Her history has been as eclectic as anyone’s, but Robbins makes no excuses for herself; she does it because it’s fun.
Looking at her paintings on the walls of AOTS, it’s easy to tell she’s having a blast with just about any medium that captures her attention.
“Cup and Plate” is a simple arrangement of dining implements, brought to life in brilliant color on a simple background. Her attention to shading in a bright green cup makes it nearly realistic, but the counterpoint with the colors of the porcelain plate lend it the whimsicality Robbins intended.
Robbins still life “Apples and Pitcher” share the creature comforts of a morning tea, and perhaps a walk in an orchard.
Robbins shading is another reason to enjoy her works and a way she draws her viewer in, and proof the she is growing as an artist.
One of the favorites of the artist is the watercolor “Red Poppies with Gate.”
Few can create a sense of magic with such a demanding medium. Fellow gallery artist Judy Glore is a master of the medium, as her portfolio proves, but Robbins is swiftly approaching Glore’s expertise.
“Poppies” is an elemental landscape of a light blues, aqua and yellow with a pop-up garden of red and purple poppies surrounding a discarded gate. With an almost magical sense of whimsy, Robbins uses her paints to define and give a sense of motion to the scene.
Robbins is soft-spoken, but one can see sense the outspoken love she feels for scenes and colors.
Her works are on display at the gallery year-round.
During the winter months, AOTS offers master classes with local artists, and on March 7 Glore will instruct a class on painting with watercolors.
The cost of the classes is $30 or $125 for the entire winter series, which continues through the month of March.
All classes are from 6 to 8 p.m., and class size is limited so pre-registration is required.
On display in May will be the works of Decatur County photographers of any age.
Local photographers are invited to submit their photographs of any subject matter.
Photos will be entered for “People’s Choice” awards in two divisions: Adult and Youth (any age up to high school.) All photographs entered in the show must be hangable matted or mounted on foamcore.
Visit Art on the Square gallery on the north side of the Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To register for classes or with questions, call 812-663-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.