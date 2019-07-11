GREENSBURG – A ribbon cutting was held at the Arts and Cultural Council's new office in City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
The move is in keeping with the group’s new oversight responsibilities for the ARTisTREE District, a Downtown Greensburg Artistic Revival initiative created by the city council last August.
Arts Council President Dave Fry explained the move.
“The location made sense as we interact with the Economic Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Greensburg and the city in developing the ARTisTREE District and its amenities. The potential for the district to impact the city’s core is significant," Fry said. "Of course, our county-wide efforts continue as well."
He continued by saying the Arts Council owes a huge thanks to employees from Honda Manufacturing of Indiana who volunteered to paint our new office.
Fry said the office is primarily open on Tuesday at the present time, but the group hopes to expand those hours in 2020 as need dictates.
“We conduct so much of our business via social media, e-mail and the web that a full-time physical presence is less of a priority. We encourage the public to contact us using online tools or by phoning 812-593-9738 with questions," he said.
Following the ribbon cutting and open house, the group held its annual meeting to report on activity during 2018-19.
A group from LEAD 2.019 made a presentation relating to their project of advancing the awareness and engagement within the ARTisTREE District. The designation of the ARTisTREE District and the attempt to receive state designation as a certified cultural district was a highlight of the meeting.
The state’s process will be open again in 2020 and the group intends to follow up their 2018 effort with lessons learned.
A significant impact to that effort will come through a partnership with the Decatur County Community Foundation to create a master plan for the newly formed Arts District.
"The Foundation has supported the process with funding to engage landscape architect and city planner, Rachel Kavathe of LOCI Creative to lead the process," Fry explained. "The plan will provide a step-by-step checklist of activities necessary to advance the District."
Also highlighted during the meeting was the contribution of “Barklee" (a carved likeness of a hound dog) to the Tree City Dog Park, the recently painted mural of birds by the GCHS Art Club, and the splash pad, which was made possible, in large part, by a generous donation by Delta Faucet.
Finally, the announcement of new technology to support the Arts Council was unveiled. The group can now accept donations through the Alexa service by simply stating, “Alexa, donate to the Arts & Cultural Council of Decatur County.” A donation minimum of $5 is in place and the supporter must have voice purchasing enabled on their unit.
“As far as we can tell, we are the first organization in Decatur County to make use of this convenient tool,” Fry said. “We think a certain segment of the population will find this to be an appropriate and efficient way to support our efforts.”
More information on making an online donation can be found at www.artscouncildc.com.
The Arts & Cultural Council of Decatur County was founded in June 1995 and is entering its 25th year with a mission to “promote, support, and enhance arts and cultural activities through education, exposure and participation.”
Supporters to are invited to "like" the organization's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artscouncildc and follow them on Twitter at @artscouncildc or on Instagram at artscouncildc.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.