SHELBYVILLE - Space is filling up quickly. Register soon for the all-day Crop & Craft Event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 in the St. Vincent De Paul Parish Hall, 4218 E. Michigan Road, Shelbyville.
The event, sponsored twice a year, is a fundraiser by Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Zeta Lambda chapter, to generate funds to provide scholarships to a senior in each of the five county high schools through the Shelby County Scholarship Fund and to assist multiple non-profit organizations in Shelby County.
The deadline to register for $30 is Sept. 2 to attend the daylong event to scrapbook and work on your craft. The fee will then increase to $35.
A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Vendors will also be on-site and gift baskets of various themes will be raffled. This activity is on file with the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The registration form is available on Facebook, Delta Theta Tau, Zeta Lambda chapter, or by emailing a request to ncossairt@yahoo.com.
