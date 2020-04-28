INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana saw its largest single-day number of positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, with nearly 1,000 new cases reported as Gov. Eric Holcomb weighs reopening parts of Indiana’s economy.
An outbreak in a Tyson meat-packing facility in Cass County accounted for most of jump of positive cases, Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the Family and Social Services Administration, said at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily virtual press conference Monday.
The 963 newly reported cases bring the state’s total to 15,961 positive cases of COVID-19 with 31 new deaths reported. That brings the statewide fatality numbers to at least 844. Rusyniak said an additional 88 Hoosier deaths are considered “probable cases” of the virus.
Nursing homes have been particularly hard hit nationwide. Rusyniak said that so far about one-third of the deaths in Indiana were residents of such facilities “which illustrates the incredible vulnerability of our elderly community and the congregate nature of long-term care facilities.”
As of last Friday, he said, 1,467 residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, with 260 deaths in 85 facilities.
Prison populations, where social distancing is difficult, also have been a source of concern, with four deaths reported among Indiana inmates. Dr. Kristen Dauss, medical director for the Indiana Department of Correction, said Monday that 297 inmates and 129 staff members of Department of Correction facilities have tested positive. One correction officer has died of the virus.
The state’s current stay-at-home order will expire Friday, and Holcomb said he will use this week to make the decision on whether to begin reopening the state’s economy.
“Every time I talk to my neighboring governors I always say, ‘It used to be in life I wanted to be the fastest and the first,’” Holcomb said, adding that now “I want to be the surest and the safest in every decision we make.”
In addition to the rising number of infections, the state also is dealing with rising numbers of people needing financial and health assistance, including food.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, announced multiple new programs aimed to help Hoosiers families during the pandemic, including free mental health services.
Sullivan said BeWellIndiana.org is a new website that can help with the increase in anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the pandemic.
“The immediate results will provide a quick snapshot of your mental health and will help Hoosiers determine if they can benefit from seeking professional mental health support,” she said.
The website will also include crisis counseling, how to self-monitor for signs of stress, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery, as well as tips for helping children, youth and teens.
To help with families experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic, the FSSA is creating a map to help Hoosier families find food pantries near them. She said they also will give maximum benefits to all families who receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted Indiana permission to issue benefits to families who have one or more children receiving free or reduced-priced meals at school.
A new program will allow SNAP recipients in high-risk populations to get groceries delivered to their home free of charge beginning in mid-May.
As the FSSA is working to help families experiencing hardships during the pandemic, the state’s Department of Workforce Development is working to ensure Hoosiers filing for unemployment receive their benefits.
Fred Payne, DWD commissioner, said the state isn’t concerned about running out of money to continue providing unemployment benefits to Hoosiers finding themselves out of work due to COVID-19.
“Even though we didn’t anticipate this pandemic coming, we have put things in place to make sure that we were increasing the amount of funding in the unemployment insurance trust fund,” Payne said.
Payne said the state has access to federal dollars in case the unemployment trust fund drops too low. The fund currently has $650 million. That, though, is down from $850 million on March 29, according to the Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette.
