GREENSBURG — Agriculture in Decatur County is, for many, a family affair.
Many generations of farmers and farm workers tell stories about working the land – tilling the soil and feeding the livestock – as part of their everyday lives. And for many, the work of generations has afforded them the ability to turn those years of hard work into profitable businesses creating the foundation for the rest of the county to prosper and grow.
And so is it for S & G Purebred Cattle Manager Andrew Stewart and S & G Operations Manager Josh Gunn. As sons of the Decatur County based S & G, both men‘s lives are almost genetically intertwined with the process of turning the land into food for the many and a marketable product to sell to the masses.
But if you wait to chat with either during a free moment, you’ll be waiting a long time. Both admit they aren’t entirely sure what free time is.
“I don’t know what free time is, actually,” said Gunn. “I mean, we fit our lives around the farm, and vice versa. It’s what we do.”
As operations manager, Gunn is completely familiar with both side of the business and tends the business interests from the office viewpoint (even though he spends a fair share of his time behind the wheel of a combine).
On the other side of S & G, Andrew is elbow deep (sometimes literally) in the work of producing perfect beef cattle. And that’s enough to fill 24 hours daily for the oldest son of the locally born Stewart family.
“Usually, I am 90 percent calved by the first week of February,” Stewart said. “I’m usually bringing in four calves a day, and it’s important for them to get up and stand and get colostrum during the first six hours after that.”
Colostrum, the mother cow’s first milk after birthing, is filled with nutrients and antibodies essential for a healthy newborn calf.
At the same time, he must also concentrate on his bulls. At their yearling age (a year old in growth), he manages their feed, pushing them to grow heartily until the April sales.
“I’ll sell about 40 bulls every year. It’s a live auction with an auctioneer – you can bid online, in person, or over the phone” he said.
With buyers from all over, a good customer base has grown to depend on Stewart beef and breeding stock, and the sales progress through those two months as Stewart takes time to help with the all-important planting of crops.
Both men, used to running a family business, know they must chip in on both sides of the business. They spend as much of their lives behind the wheel of a combine as they do in their respective areas of expertise.
Stewart specializes in breeding stock, so his knowledge of genetics comes in handy. He watches every detail of the animal from birth to death, constantly perfecting the process toward a good presentation at the dinner table and a sellable bull for breeding.
When time comes for putting the animals out to graze and feed, he pulls knowledge from the science of crop growing – keeping a field of hay healthy for feeding the cattle.
He manages where the cattle graze, moving them to different areas of the field to maintain as healthy a field as head of cattle.
“We try to give them what they need – fresh air, clean silage and clean pastures – and we keep our eye on their health as they grow,” he explained.
He said that, except for big changes in weather, their health remains fairly constant.
A smart farmer takes care of his land, his animals and his family. With clean water, clean land and healthy stock all interdependent on each other, the successful farmer does his best to support the constant cycle of life within his reach without adding too much that slows that process down. Both Stewart and Gunn have been schooled to know that process by heart, and both spend their working hours perfecting that cycle.
“You have to make sure that you don’t overgraze a certain piece of land, because it’s easier to come back from something much easier than coming back from nothing if you’ve destroyed a piece of land,” Stewart said. “We practice the take half, leave half rule. If you send them (the cows) out on a pasture that’s at 10 inches tall, I need to pull them off (and move them somewhere else) when it’s 5 inches. It helps regenerate stronger and quicker. So we just rotate the fields so they all get rest, as we call it, and except for one pasture we rotate all our pastures.”
Stewart knows the acreage of all his pastures, their layouts, and their nutritional value to his cattle.
This is not an easy job, and when success depends on so many factors, farming is a big risk.
When one of those factors changes, as in the drought of 2012, the other factors have to be juggled to accommodate.
“I work with a nutritionist to make sure all of our hay has the right nutritional value, and when the water isn’t there other decisions have to be made,” he said. “What we don’t use, we sell off, but we have to make the right decisions so that we have enough left to support next year’s crops and cattle.”
What seems like a very difficult mish-mash of calculations, lots of back-breaking labor, and more than just a few gambles is not without its moments of humor, as Stewart explained. He tells the story of a young nephew visiting the farm during birthing season, and then returning to his mother to tell the story of what he saw.
“He went home and told his mother that we were raising flying cows. A calf was stuck in mid-birthing, needing a simple push from the mother to release it. The mother gave it that final push, and the cow, a tangled mass of legs, head and body, shot across the pen. I guess he thought they all did that!” Stewart said with a laugh.
“There are funny parts, and there are parts that are just a lot of hard work and sleepless nights, too,” Gunn said.
