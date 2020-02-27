WASHINGTON, D.C. - Twenty farm groups representing millions of U.S. farmers are publicly launching Farmers for a Sustainable Future (FSF), a coalition committed to environmental and economic sustainability. This coalition will serve as a primary resource for policymakers as they consider sustainability and climate policies important to agriculture.
The American Soybean Association (ASA) has been involved with FSF since its inception to play an active role in the direction of the new D.C.-based group.
ASA CEO Ryan Findlay explained, “Soybean farmers have an awesome story to tell, including their sustainability initiatives, so it’s great to be able to collaborate with like-minded organizations to facilitate sound policy and program decisions and have a platform to share our efforts.”
The coalition will share with elected officials, media and the public U.S. agriculture’s commitment to sustainability and the incredible strides already made to reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint. As policy proposals are developed and considered, the goal is for the coalition and its guiding principles to serve as a foundation to ensure the adoption of meaningful and constructive policies and programs affecting agriculture.
Farmers are committed stewards of the land, leading the way on climate-smart farming by promoting soil health, conserving water, enhancing wildlife, using nutrients efficiently and caring for their animals. For decades, they have pushed past the boundaries of innovation thanks to investments in agricultural research and the adoption of practices that improve productivity, provide clean and renewable energy, enhance sustainability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon.
FSF’s guiding principles call for policies that support science-based research, voluntary incentive-based conservation programs, investment in infrastructure, and solutions that ensure vibrant rural communities and a healthy planet. More about the coalition members, guiding principles and sustainability achievements can be found at sustainablefarming.us.
About ASA
The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers.
