GREENSBURG – The continuing Emerald Ash Borer infestation of ash trees in the county has county leaders concerned about power line maintenance, road right of way, and public safety.
Highway Superintendent appointee Todd Houk recently appealed to the Decatur County Commissioners to alert residents of the necessity for removal of dead ash trees on their property that threaten to collapse over road or power lines, creating a right of way concern and safety hazard.
“Is there a way we can send a letter to land owners in the county alerting them that it’s their responsibility to remove those trees?” Houk asked.
The Emerald Ash Borer is a green jewel beetle native to north-eastern Asia that feeds on species of ash trees. Females lay eggs in bark crevices on ash trees, and larvae feed underneath the bark to emerge as adults in one to two years.
The EAB is an invasive species and is highly destructive to ash trees native to Europe and North America.
According to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Services, the Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis or EAB) is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in 30 states.
Likely to have arrived in the United States hidden in wood packing materials, the first U.S. identification of Emerald Ash Borer was in southeastern Michigan in 2002 with infestation in the USA now almost complete.
Houk said that he had seen nearly 100 or more infected trees in his travels around the county.
“They may be back on somebody’s property, maybe 30 feet back off the road, but they’re tall enough if they were to collapse they’d do harm,” Houk said. “Once it hits a road, it’s our (the Decatur County Highway Department’s) problem.”
He also advocated the removal of such trees because injuries and the resulting liablities would be incurred by the property owner if a tree on their property falls and injures someone.
Houk advised residents to contact their power company because many of the trees are threatening the safety of power lines running parallel and across county roads.
There are a variety of treatment options that can serve as a control measure for the EAB, but they are not a cure.
For more information about the EAB infestation, go to www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/resources/pests-diseases/hungry-pests/the-threat/emerald-ash-borer/emerald-ash-borer-beetle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.